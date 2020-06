June 11 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM ANNOUNCES ACTIVATION OF CLINICAL SITES AND COMMENCEMENT OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN U.S. FDA PHASE II COVID-19 ARDS TRIAL

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS - PHASE II COVID-19 ARDS TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE UP TO 25 SITES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)