Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Following approval of israel’s ministry of health, Pluristem extends its trial of plx-r18 to treat insufficient Hematopoietic recovery after bone marrow transplant and opens clinical centers in Israel

* Pluristem therapeutics inc - ‍Israeli clinical sites will join an ongoing u.s. Phase I trial​