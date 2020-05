May 14 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM PROVIDES 28-DAY FOLLOW UP FOR VENTILATOR-DEPENDENT COVID-19 PATIENTS UNDER COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM IN ISRAEL AND U.S.

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - 87.5% SURVIVAL RATE OF PATIENTS ON INVASIVE MECHANICAL VENTILATION INJECTED WITH PLX CELLS

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS - 75% WERE OFF ANY MECHANICAL VENTILATION AMONG 8 PATIENTS TREATED WITH PLX CELLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)