BRIEF-Pluristem Provides Update On COVID-19  Preparedness, Current Phase Iii Clinical Trials Status And Treatment Development Activity

March 26 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19: PREPAREDNESS, CURRENT PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS STATUS AND TREATMENT DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - WELL POSITIONED TO OPERATE THROUGH COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - CURRENTLY HOLD SUPPLIES OF PLX CELLS IN INVENTORY IN ISRAEL, AND IN SECURE STORAGE FACILITIES IN EUROPE AND U.S.

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS - PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL RAMP UP IN PRODUCTION TO SUPPLY PLX-PAD CELLS FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - RAPIDLY IMPLEMENTED A SIGNIFICANT COST REDUCTION PLAN

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTIC - APPLIED 50% REDUCTION IN COMPENSATION FOR C-LEVEL EXECUTIVES AND OUR MANAGEMENT TEAM

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS - TILL TODAY, ENROLLED OVER 80% OF PATIENTS IN PIVOTAL PHASE III CLI TRIAL & CLOSE TO 60% IN PHASE III MUSCLE REGENERATION STUDY