April 7 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM REPORTS PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ITS COVID-19 COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM, TREATING SEVEN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE RESPIRATORY FAILURE

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - 100% SURVIVAL RATE FOR ALL SEVEN PATIENTS

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO APPLY FOR INITIATION OF MULTINATIONAL CLINICAL TRIAL FOR TREATMENT OF COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19