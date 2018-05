May 10 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 CORPORATE AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, PLURISTEM HAD $34.1 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BANK DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM RESTRICTED DEPOSITS