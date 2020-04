April 24 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM SECURES €50 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING FROM THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK TO SUPPORT ITS COVID-19 PROJECT AND PHASE III STUDIES

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTED SIGNING DATE OF FINANCING AGREEMENT RELATING TO APPROVED FINANCING IS APRIL 30, 2020