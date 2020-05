May 5 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS - AGREED TO ISSUE AND SELL, IN A REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING DIRECTLY TO 2 INVESTORS, 1.6 MILLION SHARES AT $9.45/SHARE

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $15 MILLION Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/35C7d0s Further company coverage: