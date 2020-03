March 3 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - BARDA HAS CHOSEN NOT TO MOVE FORWARD WITH FUNDING OF CURRENT PROPOSAL

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - DECISION IS BASED ON BARDA’S TECHNICAL CONSIDERATIONS AS DETERMINED BY A TECHNICAL EVALUATION PANEL

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - OTHER FACTORS CONSIDERED BY BARDA INCLUDED BARDA'S CURRENT STRATEGIC NEEDS, AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS AND RESOURCES