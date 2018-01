Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS - ON JAN 8, CO SOLD ITS ENTIRE HOLDINGS IN CHA BIOTECH CO LTD, CONSISTING OF 400,368 SHARES OF CHA, FOR ABOUT $10.5 MILLION

* SAYS THE TRANSACTION OF CHA BIOTECH SHARES REPRESENTED A NET GAIN OF $6.2 MILLION