April 13 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - TREATED FIRST COVID-19 PATIENT IN U.S. UNDER FDA SINGLE PATIENT EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - CLEARED BY FDA TO PROCEED WITH TREATMENT IN U.S. UNDER CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT ACCELERATION PROGRAM

* PLURISTEM - MAIN TARGET IS TO INITIATE A TRIAL FOR PLX CELLS IN TREATMENT OF PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19