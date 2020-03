March 30 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM TREATED FIRST THREE COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ISRAEL UNDER COMPASSIONATE USE

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO ENROLL ADDITIONAL PATIENTS IN ISRAEL IN COMING DAYS

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORS IN U.S. AND EUROPE TO DEFINE ITS CLINICAL STRATEGY FOR COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: