BRIEF-Plus500 Announces ‍Proposed Placing By Founders

March 1 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED PLACING OF NO LESS THAN C. 7.27 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN PLUS500​

* ‍FOUNDERS OF NOTIFIED INTENSION ABOUT 7.27 MILLION EXISTING SHARES AT A PRICE OF £11.00 PER PLACING SHARE

* ‍PLACING SHARES REPRESENT AT LEAST 6% OF CO’S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL ​

* PLACING IS EXPECTED TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF AT LEAST £80 MILLION FOR FOUNDERS​

* ‍PLACING WILL BE EXECUTED THROUGH LIBERUM CAPITAL LIMITED, COMPANY’S BROKER​

* ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF PLACING, FOUNDERS WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD IN AGGREGATE APPROXIMATELY 16% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY​