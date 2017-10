BRIEF-Plus500 Ltd says qtrly revenue up 50 pct to $116.5 mln​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - PLUS500 LTD:

* ‍RECORD REVENUE AND STRONG EBITDA MARGIN​

* ‍COMPANY IS AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE​

* FOR THREE MONTHS TO SEPT 30, ‍REVENUE WAS $116.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 50% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* Q3 NUMBER OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS ‍94,610​ VERSUS 69,989 IN Q3 2016

* ‍SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAMME OF $27.21 MILLION THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON 7 AUGUST 2017 SHALL REMAIN OPEN THROUGH 1 FEBRUARY 2018​

* Q3 NUMBER OF NEW CUSTOMERS ‍42,492​ VERSUS 25,083 IN Q3 2016

* ‍IS WELL POSITIONED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SUCH AS NEW LICENCES AND NEW INSTRUMENTS

* Q3 AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER ‍$1,232​ VERSUS $1,107 IN Q3 2016

* GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES ARE EXPECTED TO ASSIST IN MITIGATING IMPACT OF ANY REGULATORY CHANGES​

* ‍EBITDA MARGIN INCREASING TO 60% IN Q3 2017​ FROM 43% IN Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)