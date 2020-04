BRIEF-Plus500 Q1 Revenues Up 487% To $316.6 Mln, Active Customers Rise 98%

April 7 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 LTD - Q1 2020 REVENUES UP 487% TO $316.6M COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* PLUS500 LTD - QTRLY AUAC DECREASED BY 48% COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* PLUS500 LTD - REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY FOR FULL YEAR EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY AHEAD OF CURRENT CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS

* PLUS500 LTD - THERE HAS BEEN NO OPERATIONAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO DATE

* PLUS500 LTD - QTRLY ACTIVE CUSTOMERS INCREASED TO 194,024 DURING PERIOD, A RISE OF 98% VERSUS Q1 2019

* PLUS500 LTD - WHILE FIRST DAYS OF Q2 2020 HAVE SEEN CONTINUED HEIGHTENED LEVELS OF VOLATILITY, IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST WHETHER THIS WILL PERSIST

* PLUS500 LTD - REITERATES PLUS500'S SHAREHOLDER RETURNS' POLICY TO RETURN AT LEAST 60% OF NET PROFITS TO SHAREHOLDERS