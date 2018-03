March 27 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* RESPONSE TO ESMA’S ANNOUNCEMENT

* COMPANY ACKNOWLEDGES ESMA’S ANNOUNCEMENT NOTING IT ALREADY OPERATES IN COMPLIANCE WITH MOST OF THESE REGULATORY CHANGES

* WILL ADAPT BUSINESS MODEL WHERE CHANGES ARE REQUIRED; WILL MITIGATE IMPACT DUE TO GEOGRAPHICAL DIVERSIFICATION OUTSIDE EUROPE

* BELIEVES THERE WILL BE A LIMITED IMPACT ON 2018'S EXPECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FROM REGULATORY CHANGES ESMA PROPOSES TO IMPLEMENT​