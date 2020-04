BRIEF-Plus500 Says Financial Performance During Q2 Continuing To Show Further Momentum

April 28 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 LTD - TRADING UPDATE

* PLUS500 LTD - COMPANY HAS CONTINUED TO SEE A SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED LEVEL OF CUSTOMER TRADING ACTIVITY

* PLUS500 LTD - REVENUE FROM CUSTOMER INCOME IN FIRST HALF TO DATE REMAINS AT RECORD LEVELS

* PLUS500 LTD - REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY AHEAD OF CURRENT CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS

* PLUS500 LTD - FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DURING Q2 CONTINUING TO SHOW FURTHER MOMENTUM FOLLOWING AN EXCEPTIONAL Q1

* PLUS500 LTD - CONTINUED TO EXPERIENCE STRONG GAINS FROM CUSTOMER TRADING PERFORMANCE WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL OVER TIME