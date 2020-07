BRIEF-Plus500 Says H1 Total Revenue Was About $564.2 Mln Vs $148 Mln A Yr Ago

July 7 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 LTD - APPOINTMENT OF CEO AND HALF YEAR TRADING UPDATE

* PLUS500 - DAVID ZRUIA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS PERMANENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* PLUS500 - 198,176 NEW CUSTOMERS WERE ONBOARDED DURING H1 2020 (H1 2019: 47,540)

* PLUS500 - TOTAL REVENUE FOR H1 2020 WAS CIRCA $564.2M(3) (H1 2019: $148.0M)

* PLUS500 - PERIOD-END POSITION OF CUSTOMER TRADING PERFORMANCE REVERTED TO INSIGNIFICANT HISTORICAL LEVELS

* PLUS500 - REMAINS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR COMPANY