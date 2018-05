BRIEF-Plus500 Says Q1 2018 Revenues $297.3 Mln, Increase Of 284 Pct

May 1 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 LTD SAYS Q1 2018 REVENUES WERE $297.3MLN, AN INCREASE OF 284% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* PLUS500 LTD SAYS QTRLY EBITDA MARGIN HAS CONTINUED TO BE STRONG, RESULTING IN AN EBITDA OF $237.3 MILLION FOR PERIOD

* PLUS500 LTD SAYS QTRLY ACTIVE CUSTOMERS UP 204% TO 218,187 COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* COMMENCED PROCESS OF LOOKING AT IF EXPERIENCED TRADERS, COULD BE RECLASSIFIED AS PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS

* YET TO SEE IMPACT OF ESMA’S PROPOSED CHANGES; PERFORMANCE COULD BE IMPACTED BY RATE AT WHICH CUSTOMERS OPT TO BE CLASSIFIED AS PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: