BRIEF-PLX Pharma Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.25

March 13 (Reuters) - PLx Pharma Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE ON VAZALORE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $24,000 FOR Q4 OF 2019 COMPARED TO $0.3 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2018

* PLX PHARMA - WILL CONDUCT A BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDY FOR VAZALORE 325 MG TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF SNDA WHICH WILL IMPACT TIMELINE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, THE COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $14.0 MILLION

* CURRENTLY HAS A MEETING WITH FDA SCHEDULED FOR END OF APRIL

* PLX PHARMA - $8 MILLION SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK FINANCING SHOULD PROVIDE A CASH RUNWAY UNTIL THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

* PLX PHARMA - COMPANY WILL NEED ADDITIONAL FINANCING UPON SUBMISSION OF THE SNDAS

* WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATED TIMELINE FOR VAZALORE 325 GMS ONCE DETAILS OF STUDY DESIGN ARE CONFIRMED

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.48, REVENUE VIEW $13330.00 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PLX PHARMA - ANNOUNCES $8 MILLION CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK FINANCING WITH PARK WEST AND MSD PARTNERS