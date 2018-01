BRIEF-Ply Gem Holdings Enters Into A Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ply Gem Holdings Inc:

* PLY GEM HOLDINGS, INC. ENTERS INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE (CD&R)

* PLY GEM HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR $21.64 PER SHARE IN CASH

* PLY GEM HOLDINGS INC - CD&R FUNDS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO IN A GO-PRIVATE TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $2.4 BILLION

* PLY GEM HOLDINGS INC - GARY E. ROBINETTE, CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF PLY GEM, WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO

* PLY GEM HOLDINGS INC - ‍CD&R HAS ALSO ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ATRIUM WINDOWS & DOORS AND COMBINE COMPANY WITH PLY GEM​

* PLY GEM HOLDINGS INC - ‍CD&R FUNDS WILL OWN ABOUT 70% OF NEW PRIVATELY-HELD COMPANY