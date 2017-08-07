BRIEF-Ply Gem Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.44

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ply Gem Holdings Inc

* Ply Gem reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 sales $544.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $543.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For remainder of 2017, we expect our full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $250 to $255 million

* For remainder of 2017, we expect our Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be in $82.5 million range