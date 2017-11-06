BRIEF-Ply Gem reports Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ply Gem Holdings Inc

* Ply Gem reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 sales $564.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $568.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ply Gem Holdings Inc - ‍expect Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $50 to $55 million​

* Ply Gem Holdings Inc - sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $235 to $240 million​

* Ply Gem Holdings - due to commodity cost headwinds associated with hurricanes Harvey and Irma, expect Q4 adjusted EBITDA in range of $50 to $55 million ​