April 11 (Reuters) - Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc:

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT CONTINUES EXPANSION IN CHICAGO WITH PURCHASE OF TWO SINGLE-TENANT INDUSTRIAL BUILDINGS FOR $15.7 MILLION

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC - DEAL FUNDED WITH BORROWINGS ON CO’S CREDIT FACILITY & IS PROJECTED TO PROVIDE INITIAL YIELD OF 8.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: