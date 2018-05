May 24 (Reuters) - Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc:

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT IMPROVES CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND PLANS TO ELIMINATE MEZZANINE DEBT

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT - ENTERED INTO NEW $35.7 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN THAT MATURES IN AUGUST 2021

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC