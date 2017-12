Dec 4 (Reuters) - Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc:

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT SAYS ‍ON NOV 30, 2017, CO‘S UNITS ENTERED INTO A LOAN AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT - ‍LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR LOAN OF $79.8 MILLION, BEARING INTEREST FOR FIRST YEAR AT RATE PER ANNUM EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 3.10%​

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC - ‍LOAN AGREEMENT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2019​ Source text (bit.ly/2ArWVTr) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)