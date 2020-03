March 18 (Reuters) - PMPG Polskie Media SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS OUTBREAK TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL RESULTS AND FINANCIAL SITUATION

* SAYS EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN REVENUES IN PUBLISHING SEGMENTS DURING EPIDEMIC, WHICH IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO DETERMINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)