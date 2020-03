March 25 (Reuters) - PMPG Polskie Media SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONTINUES DISTRIBUTION OF “WPROST” MAGAZINE EXCLUSIVELY IN DITIGAL FORM

* LAST EDITION OF MAGAZINE IN PAPER FORM IS PLANNED FOR MARCH 30

* STATE OF EPIDEMIC TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT OPERATIONS OF CO AND UNITS

* HALTING PUBLICATION OF "WPROST" MAGAZINE IN PAPER FORM WILL HAVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT LEAST TILL END OF 2020