Nov 30 (Reuters) - PMPG POLSKIE MEDIA SA:

* PLANS TO ACQUIRE 501 SHARES OF ITS UNIT ORLE PIORO FOR 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH SETTLEMENT OF DEBT AND SHARE ISSUE

* TO RECOMMEND ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON PURCHASE DURING AGM ON DEC 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)