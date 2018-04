April 19 (Reuters) - PMPG POLSKIE MEDIA SA:

* ITS UNIT AWR WPROST GETS LEGALLY BINDING COURT JUDGMENT IN KAMIL DURCZOK CASE

* AWR WPROST AND ITS JOURNALISTS TO APOLOGIZE TO KAMIL DURCZOK AND PAY HIM 150,000 ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)