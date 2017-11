Nov 27 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc:

* PNC BANK ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE TROUT GROUP, LLC

* ‍PNC BANK SAYS TROUT WILL BE COMBINED WITH SOLEBURY COMMUNICATIONS, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PNC​

* ‍PNC BANK SAYS DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE DECEMBER, TERMS OF DEAL WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED​