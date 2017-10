Oct 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc

* PNC Financial Services - expects modest growth in Q4 loans versus Q3 - conf call

* PNC Financial Services - expect Q4 net interest income, fee income and expenses to each be up in the low single digits vs Q3 - conf call

* PNC Financial Services - expect Q4 provision to be between $100 million and $150 million - conf call Further company coverage: