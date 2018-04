BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Expects Q2 Loan Growth To Be Modest- Conf Call

April 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES CFO SAYS FY 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED -CONF CALL

* PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES CFO EXPECTS Q2 LOAN GROWTH TO BE MODEST, EXPECT TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS -CONF CALL

* PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES CFO EXPECTS Q2 PROVISION TO BE BETWEEN $100 MILLION AND $150 MILLION-CONF CALL

* PNC CFO SAYS FED’S PROPOSAL IN TERMS OF CHANGES TO CCAR ARE ENCOURAGING-CONF CALL

* PNC CEO SAYS IN REAL ESTATE LOANS WOULD’NT EXPECT TO SEE GROWTH RATES AS SEEN IN THE PAST -CONF CALL Further company coverage: