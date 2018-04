BRIEF-PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS

April 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $1.2 BILLION, $2.43 DILUTED EPS

* Q1 REVENUE $4.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.16 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BILLION VERSUS $2.2 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MILLION VERSUS $88 MILLION LAST YEAR

* NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $113 MLN FOR Q1 VS $118 MLN LAST YEAR

* BASEL III COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VERSUS 9.8 PERCENT AT DEC 31, 2017

* NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED TO 2.91 PERCENT FOR Q1 2018 VERSUS 2.77 PERCENT FOR Q1 OF 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 AVERAGE & PERIOD END LOANS INCREASED $8.8 BLN VS Q1 2017 DRIVEN BY BROAD-BASED COMMERCIAL LOAN GROWTH, INCREASE CONSUMER LENDING