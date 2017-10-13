FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PNC Reports Q3 2017 Results
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-PNC Reports Q3 2017 Results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group :

* Says qtrly ‍net interest income grew $87 million, or 4 percent, from Q2 to $2.3 billion

* Says qtrly ‍provision for credit losses grew $32 million to $130 million from Q2 & included $10 million related to Hurricanes Harvey & Irma​

* Says third quarter 2017 net income of $1.1 billion, $2.16 diluted EPS

* Q3 revenue $4.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.11 billion

* Says Q3 earnings per share $2.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says‍ net charge-offs declined to $106 million for Q3 compared with $110 million for Q2​

* Says ‍loans grew $3.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $221.1 billion at September 30, 2017 compared with June 30, 2017​

* Says Pro Forma Fully Phased-In Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was estimated 9.8 percent at both Sept 30, June 30

* Says ‍Transitional Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.3 percent at both sept 30, june 30, 2017​

* Says net interest margin increased to 2.91 percent for third quarter of 2017 compared with 2.84 percent for second quarter‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.