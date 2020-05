BRIEF-PNC Update On Paycheck Protection Program Support

May 1 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc:

* PNC UPDATE ON PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM SUPPORT

* PNC FINANCIAL - U.S. SBA REGISTERED MORE THAN 70,500 PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM LOANS TOTALING $14 BILLION FOR PNC SMALL BUSINESS CUSTOMERS (ADDS DROPPED WORDS)

* OF LOANS FOR PNC CUSTOMERS PROCESSED AND REGISTERED WITH SBA, 85% WERE FROM PNC’S BUSINESS BANKING SEGMENT

* ABOUT 79% OF REGISTERED LOANS WERE FOR AMOUNTS OF $150,000 OR LESS, WITH AN ADDITIONAL 17% FOR AMOUNTS BETWEEN $150,000 AND $1 MLN