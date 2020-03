BRIEF-PNE FY EBIT At EUR 19.0 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - PNE AG:

* PROPOSE TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF EURO 0.04

* IN 2019 FISCAL YEAR, PNE GROUP GENERATED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) OF APPROX. EURO 31.6 MILLION

* WE ARE EXPECTING POSITIVE EBITDA OF EURO 15 TO 20 MILLION AND EBIT OF EURO 5 TO 10 MILLION FOR GROUP’S DEFINED GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* INVESTMENTS IN COMPANY’S OWN PORTFOLIO ARE TO BE INCREASED

* GOAL IS TO TRANSFER UP TO 500 MW INTO PNE’S OWN OPERATIONS BY END OF 2023

* THERE MAY BE SHIFTS IN OPERATING BUSINESS AS REGARDS SALE OF PROJECT RIGHTS AND PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION FROM 2020 TO 2021 AND FROM 2021 TO 2022 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CORONAVIRUS EFFECT HAS ALREADY BEEN TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT IN GUIDANCE

* AT THIS POINT IN TIME, WE ASSUME THAT THERE SHOULD BE NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS IN MEDIUM TO LONG TERM