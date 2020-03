March 30 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc:

* PNM RESOURCES INC - AFFIRMS CO’S 2020 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.16 TO $2.26 PER SHARE BASED ON CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* PNM RESOURCES INC SAYS CAPITAL PLANS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED DURING EARLY STAGE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC