BRIEF-PNM Resources reports qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.92​
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-PNM Resources reports qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.92​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc

* PNM Resources reports third quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87 from continuing operations

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly ‍ongoing diluted EPS $0.93​

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.92​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PNM Resources Inc says ‍2017 earnings guidance affirmed​

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly preliminary electric operating revenues $419.9 million versus $400.4 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $411.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
