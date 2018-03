March 19 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc:

* EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE

* EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S