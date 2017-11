Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pocket Card Co Ltd

* Says Tokyo-based wholly owned unit of Itochu Corp and unit of FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (acquirers), jointly acquired 14.2 million shares of the co via takeover bid, at the price of 1,072 yen per share, during the period from Oct. 2 to Nov. 14

* Payment date on Nov. 21

* Says acquirers will raise voting power in the co to 18.1 percent from 0 percent

