June 30 (Reuters) - POENINA HOLDING AG:

* SUCCESSFUL MERGER WITH CALEIRA

* THE NEW SHARES WILL BE TRADED ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE FOR THE FIRST TIME TODAY

* WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, TWELVE ENTREPRENEURIAL GROUP COMPANIES OF CALEIRA AG JOINED POENINA, WHICH HAS NOW GROWN TO 26 GROUP COMPANIES AND OVER 1400 EMPLOYEES AT 36 LOCATIONS IN SWITZERLAND AND PRINCIPALITY OF LIECHTENSTEIN