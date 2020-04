April 8 (Reuters) - POENINA HOLDING AG:

* FY OPERATING INCOME INCREASES BY 60% TO CHF 253.2 MILLION

* PLANS MERGER WITH CALEIRA

* DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC UNCERTAINTIES, OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE

* IN REGARD WITH MERGER WITH CALEIRA, POENINA PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE THAT IS TO BE DECIDED AT AGM