April 12 (Reuters) - Poenina Holding AG:

* FY EBITDA CHF 9.2 MILLION VERSUS CHF 8.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIDENT THAT RESULTS IN FY CAN AGAIN BE SLIGHTLY IMPROVED COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBIT CHF 8.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT CHF 7.2 MILLION VERSUS CHF 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME CHF 124.8 MILLION VERSUS CHF 114.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)