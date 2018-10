Oct 23 (Reuters) - POENINA HOLDING AG:

* ANNOUNCES TERMS OF THE PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE AND AIMS TO INCREASE THE FREE FLOAT

* EXPECTED NET PROCEEDS FROM THE RIGHTS OFFERING AMOUNT TO CHF 34.7 MILLION

* INCREASE IN FREE FLOAT TO UP TO 53.8% TO BE ACHIEVED THROUGH REALLOCATION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR NEW REGISTERED SHARES BEGINS ON 25 OCT 2018 AND LASTS UNTIL 2 NOV 2018