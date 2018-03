March 12 (Reuters) - Poet Technologies Inc:

* POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. INCREASES BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING TO C$12 MILLION

* POET TECHNOLOGIES INC - ANNOUNCED BOUGHT-DEAL FINANCING TO 21.8 MILLION UNITS OF CO

* POET TECHNOLOGIES - CORMARK SECURITIES AGREED TO BUY AND SELL TO PUBLIC ADDITIONAL 7.3 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT C$0.55/UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: