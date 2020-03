March 26 (Reuters) - Poh Huat Resources Holdings Bhd :

* QTRLY REVENUE 188.8 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 11.3 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 197.1 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 15.3 MILLION RGT

* PROPOSED FINAL TAX-EXEMPTED DIVIDEND OF 2 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY ENDED 31 OCT 2019

* MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT RESULTED IN 28 DAYS HALT IN OUR MALAYSIA OPERATIONS