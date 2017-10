Oct 27 (Reuters) - POHJOIS-KARJALAN KIRJAPAINO OYJ :

* 9 MONTH REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR ‍58.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTH OPERATING PROFIT CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR ‍1.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2017 REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE AT LEAST AT 2016 LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)