Nov 28 (Reuters) - Point Loma Resources Ltd:

* POINT LOMA ANNOUNCES FILING OF PRELIMINARY SHORT-FORM PROSPECTUS RELATED TO THE PROPOSED OFFERING OF CEE FLOW-THROUGH SHARES FOR UP TO $3.0 MILLION

* POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD - ‍OFFERING WILL BE PRICED AT A PRICE OF $0.33 PER FLOW-THROUGH SHARE​