Oct 11 (Reuters) - Point Loma Resources Ltd

* Point Loma Resources announces operational update and production increases

* Point Loma Resources - ‍in Q4 co will be activating many previously non-producing properties and looking to increase product weighting towards oil, NGL‘s​

* Point Loma Resources Ltd - ‍anticipates horizontal oil well 12-4-56-7W5 will be transferred and placed on production in mid-October​